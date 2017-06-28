Theology Uncorked event scheduled for July 11 in Utica

A Theology Uncorked session with talk, food, and wine is set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, on the back patio at Mohawk Valley Winery at 706 Varick St., Utica. The rain date is July 18.

It will be a casual gathering for adults 40-plus at the same time and site every month. No commitment is necessary. The event is sponsored by the Diocese of Syracuse McDevitt Evangelization Grant awarded to St. Joseph-St. Patrick Church in Utica.

Theology Uncorked is a spinoff of Theology On Tap, which reaches 20-to-30-year-olds, and a monthly rosary session. “After all, the theology of life starts in the home,” Deborah Sullivan, office administrator for St. Joseph-St. Patrick Church, said in an email.

Theology Uncorked offers a different speaker every month, with a question-and-answer session. There will be light fare, and the first glass of wine is on the house. The goal is to bring back cradle Catholics and debunk the myths that caused the lukewarm to fall away from the truth. Attendees have a chance to get answers directly from a priest and revive connections or make connections for the first time.

For questions, call Sullivan, (315) 735-4429, Ext. 4.