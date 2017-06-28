Two programs slated at Dominican Retreat & Conference Center

The Dominican Retreat & Conference Center in Niskayuna, N.Y., has two programs scheduled in July.

“Sung Vespers in the Spirit of Taize,” presented by the Dominican Sisters, is set for 7-8 p.m. July 20 at the center, at 1945 Union St. There will be a free-will offering.

“Treasure Map Collage Workshop,” with artist Joan Oliver as the presenter, will be 1:30-4:30 p.m. July 22. The cost is $20.

For information or reservations for either program, call the center at 518-393-4169 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Email dslcny@nybiz.rr.com or visit www.dslcny.org.