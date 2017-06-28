Latest recap

Yard and craft sale slated July 29 in North Syracuse

Posted By: The Catholic Sun June 28, 2017

 

   The Bishop Curley Council 3717 Columbiettes’ annual yard and craft sale will be 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, July 29, at the North Syracuse Community Center, 700 South Bay Road at the intersection of Centerville Place and Church Street.

   Parking is free adjacent to the center and across Centerville Place. A wide range of craft items and garage sale goods will be available. This event supports the charities of the Columbiettes, auxiliary of Bishop Curley Council 3717, Knights of Columbus. Call Diane (315-458-8657) or Marlene (315-457-6291) for questions or to be a vendor.

