Pope Francis names Atlanta auxiliary bishop to head Diocese of Raleigh

By Catholic News Service

WASHINGTON (CNS) — Pope Francis has named Atlanta Auxiliary Bishop Luis R. Zarama to head the Diocese of Raleigh, North Carolina.

He succeeds Bishop Michael F. Burbidge, who last October was named to head the Diocese of Arlington, Virginia, where he was installed Dec. 6.

Bishop Zarama, 58, has been an Atlanta auxiliary bishop since 2009. A native of Colombia, he was ordained a priest for the Archdiocese of Atlanta in 1993.

The appointment was announced in Washington July 5 by Archbishop Christophe Pierre, apostolic nuncio to the United States.

The Diocese of Raleigh covers 32,000 square miles. Out of a total population of over 4.8 million, there are just over 231,000 Catholics.

MORE TO COME