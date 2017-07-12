Retirements, appointments, and reappointments in the diocese

Numerous pastoral changes have occurred in the diocese. Below is a list of all retirements, appointments, and reappointments to date, arranged alphabetically by the priest’s last name. Changes were effective July 1 unless otherwise noted.

Rev. Paul J. Alciati, pastor of St. Margaret’s Church in Homer, has been reappointed for an additional six-year term.

Rev. Paul F. Angelicchio, pastor of the linked parishes of St. John the Baptist Church and Transfiguration Church in Rome, has been reappointed for an additional six-year term.

Rev. Nader N. Ata, OFM Conv., has been assigned as parochial vicar of Assumption Church in Syracuse.

Rev. Clifford H. Auth, currently pastor of St. Ann Church in Manlius, has been appointed pastor of the linked parishes of St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Baldwinsville and St. Augustine Church in Baldwinsville, effective Aug. 18, 2017. St. Mary of the Assumption Church is now linked with St. Augustine’s Church.

Rev. Christopher J. Ballard, previously pastor of St. James Church in Syracuse, is now pastor of the newly merged parishes of St. James and Our Lady of Lourdes Church under the new name of Our Lady of Hope Church.

Rev. John Bosco M. Tai Van Pham, CMC, Chaplain to the Asian Apostolate in the diocese since 2011, has returned to his religious order.

Rev. Donald E. Bourgeois has retired as pastor of St. Ambrose Church in Endicott and episcopal liaison to the Catholic Sun.

Rev. John W. Canorro, formerly pastor of Holy Trinity Church in Fulton, has been appointed pastor of St. Rose of Lima Church in North Syracuse.

Rev. Paul V. Carey has retired as pastor of St. Bernard Church in Waterville and its mission, St. Joseph Church in Oriskany Falls.

Rev. Daniel M. Caruso, previously pastor of Our Lady of Pompei/St. Peter Church in Syracuse, is now pastor of both Our Lady of Pompei/St. Peter Church and the linked parish of St. John the Baptist/Holy Trinity Church in Syracuse.

Rev. Clarence J. Cerwonka has retired as administrator of Most Holy Rosary Church in Maine.

Rev. Kevin J. Corcoran, pastor of St. James Church in Cazenovia, has been reappointed for an additional six-year term.



Rev. John P. Donovan, formerly pastor of St. James Church in Johnson City; administrator of Holy Trinity in Binghamton; and moderator of Ss. Cyril and Methodius Church in Binghamton, has been appointed pastor of Our Lady of Sorrows in Vestal.

Rev. Richard B. Dunn, formerly pastor of St. Mary Church in Hamilton and its mission, St. Joan of Arc Church in Morrisville, has been appointed pastor of St. Mary of the Lake in Skaneateles.

Rev. Abraham L. Esper has retired as pastor of St. Patrick/St. Anthony Church in Chadwicks.

Rev. John S. Finnegan will retire as pastor of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Baldwinsville, effective Aug. 28., 2017.

Rev. Thomas P. Fitzpatrick has retired as pastor of Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Syracuse.

Rev. Michael P. Galuppi, previously pastor of Our Lady of Good Counsel Church in Endicott, is now pastor of the newly linked parishes of Our Lady of Good Counsel Church and St. Ambrose Church in Endicott.

Rev. Jason C. Hage, formerly parochial vicar of Holy Family Parish in Syracuse, has been appointed administrator of St. Mary’s Church in Hamilton and St. Joan of Arc Mission in Morrisville, with additional sacramental responsibilities to the students at Colgate University.

Rev. John F. Hogan, Jr., pastor of St. Mary of the Assumption in Oswego, has been reappointed for an additional six-year term.

Rev. Richard J. Kapral, in addition to serving as pastor of St. Joseph and St. Patrick Churches in Oneida, is responsible for the pastoral care for St. Francis of Assisi Church in Durhamville and its mission, St. Mary’s in Irish Ridge, and St. Therese of the Infant Jesus Church in Munnsville.

Rev. Joseph F. Kehoe has retired as administrator of St. Francis of Assisi Church in Durhamville and its mission, St. Mary’s in Irish Ridge, and St. Therese of the Infant Jesus Church in Munnsville (the Oneida Catholic Community).

Rev. Msgr. James M. Kennedy has retired as pastor of St. Rose of Lima Church in North Syracuse.

Rev. Lukasz R. Kozlowski, formerly parochial vicar of Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Utica and Our Lady of the Rosary Church in New Hartford, has been appointed administrator of St. Bernard’s Church in Waterville and St. Joseph’s Church in Oriskany Falls.

Rev. Arthur W. Krawczenko, in addition to serving as pastor of the Church of the Sacred Heart and St. Mary, Our Lady of Czestochowa in New York Mills, has been appointed administrator of St. Patrick/St. Anthony in Chadwicks.

Rev. John J. Kurgan, formerly pastor of Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Vestal, has been appointed pastor of Holy Cross Church in DeWitt.

Rev. Joseph M. Larkin has retired as pastor of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Minetto, effective March 2, 2017.

Rev. Gerard F. Lupa, formerly serving the parishes of St. Joseph Church in Oxford and Immaculate Conception Church in Greene, has been appointed administrator of St. Malachy Church in Sherburne and St. Theresa of the Infant Jesus Church in New Berlin.

Rev. Matthew T. Lyons has been appointed parochial vicar of Holy Family Church in Syracuse.

Rev. John D. Manno, in addition to serving as pastor of Holy Family Church in Syracuse, has been appointed Director of Seminarians, succeeding Father Thomas Servatius.

Rev. R. Paul Mathis, in addition to serving as pastor of St. John the Evangelist Church in Camden, has been appointed Vicar Forane (Regional Vicar) to the Eastern Region: Western Area.

Rev. Thomas J. McGrath has retired as pastor of St. Mary of the Lake Church in Skaneateles.

Rev. Daniel C. Muscalino, pastor of St. Francis Xavier Church in Marcellus, has been reappointed for an additional six-year term and will continue as faculty at Bishop Ludden Jr./Sr. High School.

Rev. John Tuoi V. Nguyen, formerly serving in Asian Ministry at Historic Old St. John’s Church in Utica, has been appointed Chaplain to the Vietnamese Apostolate in Syracuse, Utica, and Binghamton, with residence at Our Lady of Pompei in Syracuse.

Rev. Joseph M. O’Connor, currently serving as Secretary to Bishop Cunningham and as Diocesan Director of Vocation Promotion, has been appointed pastor of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Baldwinsville, effective Aug. 28, 2017.

Rev. Daniel J. O’Hara, pastor of the linked parishes of Immaculate Heart of Mary and St. Joseph the Worker in Liverpool, has been reappointed for an additional six-year term.

Rev. Charles Opondo-Owora, formerly pastor of St. Joseph Church in Endicott, has been appointed pastor of St. James Church in Johnson City, administrator of Holy Trinity in Binghamton, and moderator of Ss. Cyril and Methodius Church in Binghamton.

Rev. Mr. Matthew E. Rawson, seminarian, was ordained into the transitional diaconate May 20, 2017. He will return to St. Mary’s Seminary in Baltimore for his final year of study.

Rev. Clarence F. Rumble, previously pastor of the Church of the Holy Family in Endwell, is now pastor of the newly linked parishes of the Church of the Holy Family in Endwell and Most Holy Rosary in Maine.

Rev. Joseph E. Scardella, formerly pastor of St. Mary of the Assumption in Baldwinsville, has been appointed pastor of Holy Trinity Church in Fulton.

Rev. Darr F. Schoenhoffen, formerly parochial vicar of Sacred Heart Church in Cicero, has been released from the Diocese of Syracuse to the Diocese of Rochester to serve in ministry at Mount Saviour Monastery in Pine City, N.Y., and St. Joseph’s Hospital in Elmira, N.Y.

Rev. Christopher R. Seibt, currently parochial vicar of Ss. John & Andrew in Binghamton, has been appointed to study Canon Law at the Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C., effective Aug. 1, 2017.

Rev. James P. Serowik, previously pastor of St. Anthony of Padua Church in Endicott, is now pastor of the newly linked parishes of St. Anthony of Padua Church and St. Joseph’s Church in Endicott.

Rev. Thomas R. Servatius, pastor of St. Augustine Church in Baldwinsville, will additionally serve as temporary administrator of its linked parish, St. Mary in Baldwinsville. Beginning Aug. 18, 2017, Father Servatius will serve as parochial vicar of Our Lady of Lourdes in Utica and Our Lady of the Rosary in New Hartford while doing part-time studies.

Rev. Lester E. Smith has retired as administrator of St. Malachy Church in Sherburne and St. Theresa of the Infant Jesus Church in New Berlin.

Rev. Charles S. Vavonese has retired as parochial vicar of Holy Cross Church in DeWitt, Director of Formation for Ministry, Coordinator of Public Policy, and Director of Disabilities Ministries.

Rev. Msgr. J. Robert Yeazel has retired as pastor of Holy Cross Church in DeWitt.