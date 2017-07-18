Bishop Cunningham ‘excited to begin tweeting’

Sun staff report

Bishop Robert J. Cunningham is excited to announce the newest digital evangelization effort in the Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse: a personal Twitter account, @bishoprjc. The latest social media account is in addition to the diocese’s existing Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube pages.

“I am excited to begin tweeting and look forward to sharing the good news of the Diocese of Syracuse with a new audience,” said Bishop Cunningham. The account tweets daily messages from the Bishop, photos, prayer requests, and more. All of Bishop Cunningham’s tweets are signed +RJC.

The official diocesan Twitter account, @syrdiocese, will continue to share news, links, events, photos, video, and more with its close to 3,400 followers from across the country.

Nicole E. Ossevoort, communications and social media specialist for the diocese, said Bishop Cunningham joins Cardinal Timothy M. Dolan (Archdiocese of New York) and other New York State bishops — Bishop Nicholas A. DiMarzio

(Brooklyn), Bishop John O. Barres (Rockville Centre), Bishop Edward B. Scharfenberger (Albany), and Bishop Richard J. Malone (Buffalo) — on Twitter.

“This new account is another way for Bishop Cunningham to fulfill our diocesan mission of evangelization — to know, live, and share our Catholic faith,” Ossevoort said.

Each Sunday, Bishop Cunningham will ask followers to join him in prayer for priests from the Syracuse diocese, and he will also ask followers to pray for him in the coming week (he also reminds the laity that he will pray for them, too).

Bishop Cunningham’s announcement follows the Catholic Press Association’s Catholic Media Conference, where the Diocese of Syracuse won the inaugural Father John Catoir Social Media Evangelization Award for the “best use of social media in the ministry of evangelization.”

View his twitter feed here.