Visit local shrines this summer — in person or online

Summer is a great time to hop in the car and take to the open road. Instead of fighting traffic at theme parks or heading off to crowded beaches, take a peaceful ride through Upstate New York and visit a local sacred site. Can’t get away from your desk? Syracuse CatholicTelevision has logged the miles for you and produced video pilgrimages to many spiritual sites in the diocese and beyond. Here are just a few favorite Catholic road trip destinations; see even more at youtube.com/syrdio.

Saint Marianne Cope Shrine & Museum

601 N. Townsend St., Syracuse, N.Y.

(315) 422-7999 • saintmariannecope.org