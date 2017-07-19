Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception to Offer Tours of Restoration during AmeriCU Arts & Crafts Festival July 28 & 29 2017

Syracuse, New York – The Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, located in historic Columbus Circle in Downtown Syracuse, will offer a sneak peek of the newly restored interior during the AmeriCU Arts & Crafts Festival, July 28 and 29.

In 1958, the Cathedral underwent its first extensive interior renovation in four decades and included the installation of in-floor heating, a renewed sanctuary, a redesigned baptistery and a fresh coat of interior paint. In the 1980’s the Cathedral experienced additional, subtle updates, including the relocation of tabernacle and baptismal font.

Current restoration work on the exterior began several months ago, with the main church closing after Easter so that interior work could begin. The current restoration includes a brand new roof and related structural repairs, new electric and heating systems, wheelchair access, restoration of the main and side altars, structural updates to the choir loft, updates to the ventilation and cooling systems, a restored entrance, a new sound system, reworked seating plan, renewed parish center, and more.

The public is invited to view restoration progress to date July 28 & 29. The vestibule of the Cathedral will be open for viewing from noon until 6:00 pm on Friday and from noon to 5:00 pm on Saturday. For complete restoration details, visit http://cathedralrestorationsyracuse.org/.