Bishop Cunningham to recognize Nathan Brooks as candidate for ordination

Bishop Robert J. Cunningham will recognize seminarian Nathan Brooks as a worthy candidate for the priesthood on Sunday, July 30, at 11:15 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Utica. All are welcome to attend.

The Rite of Candidacy is a confirmation by the Church that a candidate for the priesthood has given himself to the best of his ability to the process of formation toward reception of Holy Orders. After the required period of formation as a seminarian, he is ordained to serve as a transitional deacon prior to ordination to the priesthood.

Brooks is the son of Randy and Patee Brooks of Central Square and is a native son of Divine Mercy Parish. He graduated from Bishop Grimes Jr./Sr. High School in 2005 and attended SUNY Oswego. Prior to entering seminary, Brooks held various positions in the business world. He attends St. Mary’s Seminary and University in Baltimore, Md. Following his Rite of Candidacy, Brooks will continue seminarian formation as he continues on his journey to the priesthood.