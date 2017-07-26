Diocese announces assignments for four priests

The Diocese of Syracuse has announced three reappointments of priests and one new assignment.

The following priests have been reappointed for an additional six-year term:

Rev. Christopher J. Celentano, reappointed as Pastor of Divine Mercy Parish in Central Square, together with the mission of St. Bernadette’s in Constantia and the oratory of St. Mary’s in Cleveland, effective July 1, 2017.

Rev. Andrew E. Baranski, reappointed as Rector of the Basilica of the Sacred Heart of Jesus in Syracuse, effective July 1, 2017.

Rev. Artur W. Krawczenko, reappointed as Pastor of the Church of the Sacred Heart & St. Mary, Our Lady of Czestochowa in New York Mills, effective July 1, 2017. In addition, he was recently appointed as the Administrator of St. Patrick-

St. Anthony in Chadwicks.

The following is a new assignment:

Rev. Brian E. Lang has been appointed Pastor of St. Ann’s Church in Manlius, effective Aug. 18, 2017.