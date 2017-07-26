St. Joseph’s Church Festival Italiano 2017

Submitted by St. Joseph’s Parish

This year’s summer festival hosted by the good people of St. Joseph’s Church in Oswego promises to have something for everyone! Mark down the dates! Friday, Aug. 4: Festival, Rummage Sale, and BBQ Chicken from 5 p.m.–sunset! Saturday, Aug. 5: Festival, Rummage Sale, and BBQ Chicken from 5 p.m.–sunset! Sunday, Aug. 6: BBQ Chicken ONLY, Noon to Sold Out and Rummage Sale ONLY, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Hungry? BBQ chicken (Fricken Chicken), hamburgers, hot dogs, sausage (Garafolo’s Importing, Bosco & Geers Food Market), French fries/fried dough, pizza (Pizza Villa), ice cream (Stewart’s Shops), strawberry shortcake (Ferlito’s Farms), homemade pies, and Italian cuisine (Vona’s Restaurant, Canale’s Ristorante) are on the menu!

Thirsty? Soda (Coca-Cola products), water, Sno-cones (Barlow Concessions), coffee/tea, and beer (C’s Farm Market) will be available.

Feeling lucky? Take a chance on the cake game, pull-tabs, grocery game, lottery tree raffles, gift basket raffles, silent auction, money raffle ($1,750), and Apple Watch raffle.

The ever-popular rummage sale/white elephant sale will offer more than 1,200 square feet of jewelry, antiques, designer handbags and wallets, toys, stuffed animals, model cars, tools, Xbox 360 games, books, movies, CDs, DVDs, candles, craft supplies, auto accessories, dishes, crystal, linens, kitchenware, clocks, watches, lamps, holiday decorations, and more.

New this year: Pop-Up Boutique! A local business has donated hundreds of brand new (with tags) children’s clothing and accessories. Prices will be drastically reduced with all sales going to support St. Joseph’s Church. Items perfect for gift giving at baby showers, birthdays, and Christmas include embroidered hooded towel sets, soft snuggly blankets, aprons, chef hats, hair accessories, velour bathrobes, dancewear/shoes, bags, flip-flops, and clothing. Unbelievable buys!

Entertainment will feature Sounds of Brass on Friday from 5 p.m.–7 p.m., followed by Lou’s All-Stars. On Saturday from 6 p.m.-close, the authentic acoustic blues of Dam Dogs will fill the air.

Oswego’s popular festival held (rain or shine) in the heart of downtown has been a crowd pleaser for over a century! Don’t miss it!