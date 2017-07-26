Theology Uncorked event scheduled for Aug. 8 in Utica

A Theology Uncorked session with talk, food, and wine is set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, on the back patio at Mohawk Valley Winery at 706 Varick St., Utica.

It is a casual gathering for adults 40-plus at the same time and site every month. No commitment is necessary. The event is sponsored by the Diocese of Syracuse McDevitt Evangelization Grant awarded to St. Joseph-St. Patrick Church in Utica.

The goal is to bring back cradle Catholics and debunk the myths that caused the lukewarm to fall away from the truth. Attendees have a chance to get answers directly from a priest and revive connections or make connections for the first time.

Theology Uncorked is a spin-off of Theology On Tap, which reaches 20-to-30-year-olds, and a monthly rosary session. There is a different speaker every month, with a question-and-answer session. There will be light fare, and the first glass of wine is on the house.

For questions, call Deborah Sullivan, office administrator for St. Joseph-

St. Patrick Church, (315) 735-4429, Ext. 4.