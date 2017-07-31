Pompeian dinner and show set for Oct. 7 at Le Moyne

The 2017 Once a Pompeian, Always a Pompeian Dinner and Show is set for Saturday, Oct. 7, at the Le Moyne College Special Events Center, sponsored by Our Lady of Pompei/St. Peter Parish.

This year the event honors the LeMura Family as distinguished alumni and beloved parishioners, and Mario DeSantis, the much-loved “Music Man” of the Pompeian Players.

The evening will start at 5 with a cocktail/hors d’oeuvres hour with entertainment by Joey Nigro-Nielson and husband John. This will be followed by a dinner and show of many talents including the Mario DeSantis Orchestra, with Maria DeSantis; the Pompei/St Peter Choir led by Jim Stanley; the Le Moyne student ensembles; numbers from the schoolchildren; alumni; and parishioner Betty Etheridge coming in from New York City to sing a very special song; and a series of favorite numbers performed by the Pompeian Players.

The evening will be capped with coffee and an array of desserts. The cost of the dinner and show is $100 per person. A cash bar will be available throughout the evening. It will be an evening of great celebration, fond reminiscing, delightful company, great food, an incredible show, and treasured memories.

Tickets/tables are on a first-come, first-served basis.

If you are interested in tickets for the dinner/show, sponsorship opportunities, or placing an ad or message in the program booklet, call the parish offices at 315-422-7163.