Diocese of Syracuse Announces Additional Pastoral Assignments

Syracuse, New York – The Most Reverend Robert J. Cunningham, Bishop of Syracuse has released the most recent appointments in the Diocese of Syracuse. The changes are:

Rev. Paul N. Machira will provide sacramental ministry to the parishes of Immaculate Conception in Greene and St. Joseph’s in Oxford. Mary Wentlet will serve as Pastoral Coordinator at Immaculate Conception in Greene. Rev. Msgr. John P. Putano will serve as Canonical Pastor-Mentor and Administrator.

Rev. Donald E. Bourgeois retired effective July 1 as Pastor of St. Ambrose in Endicott. As a retired priest, he has agreed to serve in sacramental ministry on weekends in the parishes of St. John the Evangelist, Bainbridge and St. Agnes Mission, Afton.

Deacon Timothy O. McNerney will serve as part-time Deacon Administrator of St. John the Evangelist in Bainbridge and St. Agnes Mission, Afton. Rev. Msgr. John P. Putano will serve as Canonical Pastor-Mentor.