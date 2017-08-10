HOPE’s annual Remembrance Run/Walk set for Aug. 20

Venue changes from Marcellus to Liverpool, length of run from 8k to 5k

By Tami Scott

Submitted by HOPE for Bereaved

Past participants of the annual Remembrance Run/Walk for HOPE will notice three significant changes to this year’s event.

Established as a challenging 8k run with steep rural hills, it is now going to be held on an essentially flat 5k course, which in turn may attract more mainstream runners. Until now, the fundraiser has always been held in the town of Marcellus, but due to construction on the high school grounds, committee members moved the location to Longbranch Park in Liverpool, a site long sanctioned for runs and walks.

Lastly, the Remembrance 5k Run/3k Walk for HOPE will be held in August rather than June. Coincidentally, the event will take place one day before the anniversary of Mary Schoeneck’s death. Schoeneck, the daughter of HOPE of Bereaved founder Therese Schoeneck, was killed in a car crash 40 years ago on Aug. 21. Her death was the catalyst for creating HOPE, which was established in 1978. Therese was determined that something positive would come from Mary’s death. At the time, Central New York did not have a support group available for parents dealing with the death of a child.

Over the past four decades, the Syracuse-based not-for-profit has proven to be a beacon of hope for thousands of grieving individuals and families. One volunteer, who co-chairs the Remembrance Run/Walk committee, can testify. Dianne DeCarlo learned of HOPE six months after her daughter-in-law and two young grandchildren were killed in a tractor-trailer accident four years ago in Truxton, N.Y. DeCarlo’s friend, who couldn’t bear to see her friend suffer anymore, accompanied her to her first one-on-one counseling session. She eventually attended support group meetings.

When asked how HOPE helped, DeCarlo said, “Pretty much by the word. [They gave me] hope.”

“They can understand how you might feel, the emotions you’re going through and give you coping mechanisms to get through the grief,” she added.

DeCarlo is in her second year serving as a volunteer on the run/walk committee, this year being her first as co-chair with Walt Stein, director of public relations/development. “It touched me,” she said about the Remembrance Run/Walk, which allows participants the chance to commemorate their loved ones through a variety of opportunities, from forming teams and wearing small framed photos for whom they’re paying homage, to having their loved one’s name displayed on the official T-shirt, or becoming a Bib, Mile Marker or Water Station Sponsor.

Stein said HOPE provides a small frame and pin so participants who bring a small photo can wear it on the course. For a $100 donation, a loved one’s name may displayed on a T-shirt provided to all who register on or before Aug. 11. Or for the same donation amount, they may sponsor a mile marker or water station marker that will display their loved one’s name and photo. For $200, sponsors can have their loved one’s name printed on the bib, with “In Memory of …”. Additionally, there is a Memorial Tribute Sponsor for $750. Please contact Stein for more information at 315-475-9675. You may also visit hopeforbereaved.com or email hopeforbereaved@cnymail.com.

This year’s Honoring Sponsor is Dannible & McKee, LLP, in honor of Anthony F. Dannible and all the deceased members of the CNY community. HOPE is still seeking a Presenting Sponsor. For more information on this opportunity, please use the same contact information listed above.

The Sunday morning event will provide children’s activities, food and refreshments as well as an awards ceremony after the race. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m.. The walk begins at 9 a.m. and the run at 9:15 a.m. Cost: $25 through Aug. 11; $35 from Aug. 12 to 18; $40 day of event. To register, visit hopeforbereaved.com or runsignup.com

Proceeds support HOPE’s core services, including 12 different support groups, one-on-one counseling and a monthly newsletter, free-of-charge, to anyone experiencing the death of someone close to them.

Hope also holds grief workshops for daycare providers, on-site bereavement support for employees dealing with grief in the workplace, school resource kits, along with training and resources for helping individuals with developmental disabilities cope with grief. Additionally, the organization offers training, consultation and resources for those who wish to help the bereaved.

Liverpool resident Tami Scott is a freelance writer and editor. She may be reached at 315-530-7117 or by email at tami.zim@gmail.com.

