CBA Names Brillante As Assistant Principal For Academic Affairs

Dewitt-Christian Brothers Academy has announced the appointment of Debra Brillante as Assistant Principal for Academic Affairs.

Brillante replaces David Roache, who will return to full-time teaching for the upcoming year.

“We are very pleased to welcome Debra Brillante to CBA’s administrative team for the 2017-2018 academic year,” President Brother Joseph Jozwiak, FSC said. “Debra’s teaching and administrative experience will be a blessing to our school as she joins our Lasallian educational community at CBA.”

Brillante comes to CBA with a very strong teaching and administrative background. She taught at St. John the Baptist Academy in Syracuse for nine years. In addition to her teaching experience, she served at St. Mary’s Academy in Baldwinsville as Principal, and for four years as Assistant Superintendent for the Diocese of Syracuse Catholic Schools. Most recently, she was the Superintendent of Elementary Schools (K-8) in the Archdiocese of Philadelphia.

Students return to CBA for two half-day orientation sessions on Sept. 7 & 8 (noon dismissal). The first full day of classes is Sept. 11.

Christian Brothers Academy (CBA) is Central New York’s premier Catholic, college-preparatory school for young men and women in grades 7 through 12. We welcome qualified students without regard to race, gender, national or ethnic origin or religion. For more information, contact CBA at 315-446-5960 or visit the website at www.CBASyracuse.org.