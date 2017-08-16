Obituary: Sister M. Evelyn Howard, IHM

Sister M. Evelyn Howard, IHM, of the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary died on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, at the age of 89 at Our Lady of Peace Residence in Scranton.

She was born on June 26, 1928, in Johnson City, and given the name Catherine Lucille. She was the daughter of the late John and Mary Will Howard. She entered the IHM Congregation on Sept. 8, 1947, and made her temporary profession of vows on May 8, 1950, and her final profession of vows on Aug. 2, 1953.

Sister Evelyn served as a teacher in Lock Haven, Pa., 1950-1954; Washington, N.C., 1954-1961; Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, 1961-1963; Susquehanna, Pa., 1963-1965; Wilmington, Del., 1965-1970 and 1980-1984; Manhasset, N.Y., 1970-1975; in Jermyn, Pa., 1975-1976; Scranton, Pa., 1976-1980; in Baltimore, Md., 1984-1991; and at St. John the Evangelist Elementary School, Binghamton, 1996-2007. Sister also served as a library assistant at Epiphany Elementary School in Sayre, Pa., 1991 to 1996.

From 2008 until the time of her death, Sister Evelyn was a prayer minister at Our Lady of Peace Residence in Scranton.

She received a bachelor of science degree in education and a master of science degree in English from Marywood College.

She was preceded in death by a brother, John; and five sisters, Lois, Rita, Juanita Leighton, Mary Scott, and Betty Wasser. She is survived by a sister, Elaine Dusold of Cary, N.C., and the members of the IHM Congregation.

The funeral was Wednesday, Aug. 16, with the Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Peace Residence. Interment followed at St. Catherine’s Cemetery in Moscow, Pa.

Memorial contributions may be made to support the retired IHM Sisters c/o the IHM Sisters Retirement Fund, IHM Center, 2300 Adams Ave., Scranton, Pa. 18509.