Latest pastoral appointment announced

Father Kevin Maloney has been appointed pastor of the linked parishes of St. Charles/St. Ann Church and St. Patrick Church in Syracuse, effective October 9. Father Thomas McGrath has been appointed temporary administrator of St. Charles/St. Ann Church, effective August 18, 2017.
See also:
New policies for pastors’ term limits, retirements
Bishop Cunningham announces pastoral changes
Pastoral appointments announced
New pastoral appointments announced
Retirements, appointments, and reappointments in the diocese
Diocese of Syracuse announces additional pastoral assignments