Latest recap

Latest pastoral appointment announced

Posted By: Katherine Long August 21, 2017

Father Kevin Maloney has been appointed pastor of the linked parishes of St. Charles/St. Ann Church and St. Patrick Church in Syracuse, effective October 9. Father Thomas McGrath has been appointed temporary administrator of St. Charles/St. Ann Church, effective August 18, 2017.

 

