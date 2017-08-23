Annual pilgrimage set for Sept. 22-24 at church in Utica

The annual Pilgrimage and Feast of Sts. Cosmas and Damian is scheduled for Sept. 22-24 at St. Anthony and St. Agnes Church in Utica.

Here are the activities on the 1500 block of St. Anthony Street:

Friday, Sept. 22: Healing Mass at

6:30 p.m. and fellowship in the pavilion.

Saturday, Sept. 23: Masses at

4 p.m. and 7 p.m.; candlelight procession following the 7 p.m. Mass; concert by The Red Band of Utica at 8:45 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 24: Morning Masses in church at 7:30, 9, 10, and 11:15; morning Masses at outdoor shrine at 9, 10, and 11:15; grand procession through streets with statues of Sts. Cosmas and Damian, St. Padre Pio, and our Blessed Mother at 12:15 p.m.; and blessing of the sick at

2 p.m. at the outdoor shrine.

Food, Italian novelties, and religious articles will be available 4-10 p.m.

Sept. 23 and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 24.

The motto for the pilgrimage and feast is “May all of your prayers be answered through the intercession of Sts. Cosmas and Damian.”

Visit www.stanthonystagnes.com or facebook.com/stanthonyutica.