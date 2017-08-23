Here come the Men in Black

The Padres — priests and seminarians of the diocese — took on parishioners of Our Lady of Good Counsel and St. Ambrose in the annual Men In Black softball game in Endicott Aug 13. The MIB took the day, winning 15 to 8.

The annual game is both a fun activity and a special way to support and raise awareness of vocations.

For more information on discerning a vocation to the priesthood or religious life, contact a member of the vocations team at (315) 470-1468 or visit vocations-syracuse.org.

The parishoners of OLGC and St. Ambrose played against the Men In Black Softball team made up of priests and seminarians in Endicott on Sunday. Fr. Michael Galuppi makes introductions before the start of the Men In Black Softball game in Endicott on Sunday. Deacon Matthew Rawson Talks about vocations befor the start of the Men In Black Softball game against the parishoners of OLGC and St. Ambrose in Endicott on Sunday. The parishoners of OLGC and St. Ambrose during prayer befor the start of the Men In Black Softball game in Endicott on Sunday. Fr. Michael Galuppi waves to crowds as he come up to bat during the Men In Black Softball game in Endicott on Sunday. Deacon Matthew Rawson swings during the Men In Black Softball game against the parishoners of OLGC and St. Ambrose in Endicott on Sunday. OLGC parishoner Noah Pangilinan swings while at bat during the Men In Black softball game in Endicott on Sunday. Fr. Michael Galuppi make contact while at bat during the Men In Black Softball game in Endicott on Sunday. OLGC parishoner Scott Coyal pitches during the Men In Black softball game in Endicott on Sunday. Kids played a game inbetween innings during the Men In Black softball game in Endicott on Sunday. Seminarian Dennis Walker swings during the Men In Black Softball game against the parishoners of OLGC and St. Ambrose in Endicott on Sunday. Seminarian Nathan Brooks launches a water balloon to kids in the outfield in-between innings during the Men In Black softball game in Endicott on Sunday. Kids have fun catching water balloons in-between innings during the Men In Black softball game in Endicott on Sunday. Dimitri Caroompas makrs a catch during Men In Black softball game in Endicott on Sunday. The priests and seminarians won, 15 to 8, against the parishoners of OLGC and St. Ambrose. Seminarian Nathan Brooks, left and Kyle Koprevich race to second during Men In Black softball game in Endicott on Sunday. The priests and seminarians won, 15 to 8, against the parishoners of OLGC and St. Ambrose. Kyle made it to home after an error. All celebrate the Men In Black softball game in Endicott on Sunday. The priests and seminarians won, 15 to 8, against the parishoners of OLGC and St. Ambrose. Pictured is Seminarian Nathan Brooks, left and Fr. Michael Guluppi. All celebrate the Men In Black softball game in Endicott on Sunday. The priests and seminarians won, 15 to 8, against the parishoners of OLGC and St. Ambrose. All celebrate the Men In Black softball game in Endicott on Sunday. The priests and seminarians won, 15 to 8, against the parishoners of OLGC and St. Ambrose.