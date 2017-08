Two American Sign Language interpreted Masses will be offered at the New York State Fair this year.

The Masses will be celebrated Sunday, August 27, at 9 a.m. and Sunday, September 3, at 9 a.m. Both Masses will be celebrated in the Empire Theatre (Art and Home Center).

For more information, contact Michele Murphy at mmurphy@syrdio.org or call/text (315) 766-6514.