Vocations picnic inspires

Bishop Robert J. Cunningham, priests, seminarians, and men and women religious from around the diocese joined some 100 young people at the annual Bishop’s Vocations Picnic held Aug. 9 at Divine Mercy Parish in Central Square. The picnic is an opportunity for young people to learn more about religious vocations and to enjoy time in prayer and fellowship.

“The vocation picnic was an awesome chance to share my vocation story with the youth and young adults,” seminarian Nathan Brooks told the Sun in an email. “It was inspiring to see so many people who came out to learn more about what it means to live out a vocation to the priesthood and religious life. I think the night was a huge success because we connected with so many different people and created an atmosphere of being open to what God is calling you to do in your life. I encouraged everyone to pray and ask God to guide them to the vocation that God is calling them to and to be open to that vocation.”