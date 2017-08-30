Bishop Cunningham invites parishes to take up collection for Harvey relief

Bishop Robert J. Cunningham is inviting parishes in the Diocese of Syracuse to join parishes across the country in taking up a special second collection to support relief efforts in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

In an August 28 letter, Archbishop José H. Gomez of Los Angeles, vice-president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, called on bishops to consider taking up a special collection. According to the USCCB, “funds given to the collection will support the humanitarian and recovery efforts of Catholic Charities USA and will provide pastoral and rebuilding support to impacted dioceses through the USCCB.”

Bishop Cunningham’s statement follows:

“We have all been watching and praying for those affected by the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey. The damage caused by this hurricane is unprecedented and will take years to recover fully.

I am inviting all parishes to join with dioceses across the country in taking up a second collection for Hurricane Harvey relief. The second collection may be taken at your convenience over the next three weekends. Please ask parishioners to make checks payable to Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund; in the memo they may indicate Catholic Charities USA. Checks can be mailed to Diocese of Syracuse, 240 East Onondaga Street, Syracuse NY 13202. Please indicate Disaster Relief on the outside of the envelope. We will collect the funds and send a check to Catholic Charities USA.

Thank you in advance for your efforts and generosity.”