Catholic Charities of Onondaga County to honor Downtown Committee’s Merike Treier

Submitted by Catholic Charities of Onondaga County

On October 11, Catholic Charities is hosting their Salt City Shaker, a mixer for young professionals. At this year’s event, Merike Treier, Executive Director of the Downtown Committee of Syracuse, is being honored with the “Mover & Shaker” award. The “Mover & Shaker” award is presented to a community leader who lives out the agency’s mission of promoting human development and working to improve life in Syracuse for all residents.

As Executive Director of the Downtown Committee of Syracuse, Treier is a champion for Syracuse. Under her guidance, the Downtown Committee works to support a vibrant, economically strong community in Downtown Syracuse. Treier is deeply involved with the local community and participates on multiple nonprofit boards.

The Salt City Shaker is a networking event that informs young professionals about getting involved with the programs and services of Catholic Charities. This year’s event will be held at the CNY Community Foundation on October 11, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Reservations are $40, two tickets are $70, and patron reservations are $100. Sponsorship opportunites are available. For more information please visit www.ccoc.us/saltcity2017 or call (315) 362-7579.

Catholic Charities of Onondaga County is a nonprofit human services agency. Through a diverse array of programs, the agency serves over 20,000 individuals. The agency provides services to people in need regardless of religion, ethnicity, nationality or any other consideration. Proceeds from the 2017 Salt City Shaker will help fund Catholic Charities programs. More information is available at www.ccoc.us.