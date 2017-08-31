Rededication of the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception announced for September 8

Submitted by the Diocese of Syracuse

Following an extensive and impressive restoration, the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Syracuse will be reopened and rededicated during a special Mass of Thanksgiving on Friday, September 8, 2017, at four o’clock in the afternoon. Cardinal Timothy M. Dolan of the Archdiocese of New York will be the main celebrant. Admittance to this event is by ticket only, and guests include bishops from other New York dioceses, clergy and religious, and local dignitaries.

In 1958, the Cathedral underwent its first extensive interior renovation in four decades and included the installation of in-floor heating, a renewed sanctuary, and a fresh coat of interior paint. In the 1980’s, the Cathedral experienced additional, subtle updates, including the relocation of the tabernacle and baptismal font.

Current restoration work on the exterior began several months ago, with the main church closing after Easter so that interior work could begin. The current restoration included a brand-new roof and related structural repairs, new electric and heating systems, wheelchair access, restoration of the main and side altars, structural updates to the choir loft, updates to the ventilation and cooling systems, a restored entrance, a new sound system, reworked seating plan, renewed parish center, and more. The current restoration was possible thanks to the generous support of the people of the Diocese of Syracuse. A total of $12 million has been raised to date.

The rededication Mass will be live-streamed on the Syracuse Catholic Television YouTube channel and will feature Father Joseph Scardella, Diocesan Director of the Office of Liturgy, as the guest commentator.

The Diocese of Syracuse serves approximately 240,000 Catholics across seven counties. For more information on the restoration, visit www.cathedralrestorationsyracuse.org.