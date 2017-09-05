Grimes collecting, making rosaries for Texas

From Bishop Grimes Jr./Sr. High School:

The priests in the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston are in need of large quantities of rosaries as they continue to console and minister to the people of Houston, specifically many in the George R. Brown convention center where they are taking refuge.

If you have any spare rosaries that you would like to donate to send to Houston, Mrs. Moss has set up a box in the main office for rosaries. Rosaries will be collected through September 15.

On Friday, September 8, in celebration of the birth of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Mrs. Moss and Mrs. Eichelberger will be working with students and faculty/staff from 3:00-3:45 p.m. in room 222 who are interested in learning how to make knotted rosaries to send to Houston.

If you have any questions, email or see Mrs. Eichelberger (keichelberger@syrdiocese.org) or Mrs. Moss (jmoss@syrdiocese.org).