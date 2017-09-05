NYS Catholic Conference Statement on DACA

The New York State Catholic Conference released the following statement Sept. 5:

Following is a statement by Richard E. Barnes, executive director of the New York State Catholic Conference regarding DACA:“Today’s announcement by U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions that the Trump Administration is rescinding the Obama-era Executive Order known as DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) is cause for great concern and anxiety for nearly 800,000 beneficiaries of the program, including an estimated 42,000 of our fellow New Yorkers.“While the federal government has the right and duty to protect and secure our borders, the individuals who benefitted from DACA have done nothing wrong. The Dreamers were brought to this country as children by their parents. For many, they have known no other home.“Although the President has signaled that he would like Congress to act to address the matter legislatively, there are no guarantees that this will happen. And, in the meantime, men, women and children who want nothing other than to do their part to make America great are instead being forced back into the shadows, fearful of being deported to a foreign land.

“The Catholic Church in New York State stands with the Dreamers, and we urge our Congressional representatives to take the lead in delivering a bill to President Trump’s desk, so that he can fulfill an earlier promise to deal with this issue with ‘great heart.’”

The New York State Catholic Conference represents the Bishops of New York State in public policy matters.