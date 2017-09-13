Charismatic Day of Renewal and Charismatic Mass to be held

The Diocese of Syracuse Charismatic Renewal Office is sponsoring a Charismatic Day of Renewal and Mass with Father Richard McAlear, OMI, and Father Amedeo Guida next month.

Father McAlear’s gifts of teaching and healing are powerful indicators of the healing love of Jesus Christ being poured out on today’s world. He is an extraordinary priest with the Oblates of Mary. He has a profound love of Our Lord and a deep devotion to the Blessed Virgin Mary. Countless people around the world have been touched by his many gifts — in addition to a truly awe-inspiring gift of physical and spiritual healing. Father McAlear has many charisms, including apostolic preaching and an infectious joy and love for the Lord, which touches all who are fortunate enough to encounter him.

Father Amedeo Guida, affectionately known as “Padre,” was ordained for the Diocese of Syracuse on June 8, 1985, and served as the Bishop’s liaison for the Charismatic Renewal from 2004-2016. He is now serving as the Catholic chaplain at Ave Maria University in Florida. He also enjoys offering Days of Recollection and Retreats, as well as being a speaker at conferences and sought as a spiritual director to both lay and religious. He is also involved in healing and deliverance ministry.

Praise & Worship and Mass with Father McAlear and Father Amedeo Guida will be held Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 8229 Brewerton Rd., Cicero.

The Day of Renewal will be held Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Traditions Restaurant, 5900 Burdick St., East Syracuse. The day will include praise and worship, presentations, pray for healing and Mass. Registration by Sept. 26 is required. Send a check for $45 payable to Charismatic Renewal-West to Linda Diana, 7945 Areopagitica Ave., Bridgeport, N.Y. 13030. Contact Teresa Brusa at (315) 401-0016 with questions.