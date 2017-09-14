New Scholarship for High School Students in Honor of Bishop James Moynihan

SYRACUSE, NY- The Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse would like to announce a new scholarship in honor of Bishop James Moynihan available for any high school senior in the diocese.

Bishop Moynihan was a fearless leader in the pro-life movement. He was dedicated to building a Culture of Life, promoting Vocations, and strengthening Catholic schools. The Pro Vita Award seeks to honor his legacy by granting a $1000 scholarship to 2 high school seniors who will graduate in 2018 and who reside in the Syracuse Diocese. The scholarships will apply toward college tuition/expenses

Funds will be awarded based on submissions answering the following:

Why are you Pro-Life and how will you help build a culture of life?

Submissions may be video, essay, dance, song, music, pictures, or art.

(Limit of 2 minutes or 500 words.)

Work must be submitted by e-mail to mkortright@syrdio.org by October 17th, 2017.

Awards will be presented at the Mass for Life with Bishop Cunningham at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception on October 26th, 2017.

Contest is open to all Catholic students who reside in and attend private or public schools in the Syracuse Diocese.

Please address all inquiries to Mary Kortright, mkortright@syrdio.org or 315-470-1418.