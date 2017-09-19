Boston College says students doing well after acid attack in France

By Catholic News Service

BOSTON (CNS) — Boston College said Sept. 18 that four of its university students studying abroad who were victims of an acid attack a day earlier in Marseille, France, were doing well.

The female students, all juniors, plan to remain in Europe for their studies and offered forgiveness to the woman who sprayed them with an acid solution outside of the Saint-Charles train station in Marseille, according to a statement posted on the university’s website.

Following the incident, French police arrested a 41-year-old French woman who they described as “disturbed” and suffering from mental illness. Police said the incident was not related to terrorism. The woman was not identified.

The students were treated at a hospital in Marseille after the attack and released the same day. Police told ABC News that two of the students were treated for facial burns and that the other two were not physically injured but were treated for shock.

“We are very proud of our students and the gracious manner in which they have handled themselves throughout this ordeal,” said Jack Dunn, university spokesman, adding that the Boston College “community is here to provide whatever support and assistance they need.”

The students were identified as Courtney Siverling, Charlotte Kaufman and Michelle Krug, who are enrolled in Boston College’s Paris program, and Kelsey Kosten, who is studying at the Copenhagen Business School in Denmark.

“It appears that the students are fine, considering the circumstances, though they may require additional treatment for burns,” Nick Gozik, who directs the Boston College Office of International Programs, said in an earlier statement. “We have been in contact with the students and their parents and remain in touch with French officials and the U.S. Embassy regarding the incident.”