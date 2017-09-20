Le Moyne College kicks off ‘Sustaining Earth’ fall lecture series Sept. 20

Submitted by Father George Coyne, SJ

The McDevitt Center at Le Moyne College continues to promote the message of Pope Francis on the challenges to the earth by climate change and other ecological issues. The Pope’s encyclical, Laudato Si’, literally shocked many of the established political and economical interests throughout the world. The lecture series at Le Moyne intends to keep that challenge alive. Here is the list of lectures for the current academic semester:

September 20, 5:30 p.m., Reilly Room. Jessica Wrobleski will present “Appalachia and the Challenge of Integral Ecology.” Pope Francis’ encyclical, Laudato Si’, recognizes the importance and interdependence of social and environmental issues. This talk addresses the social and environmental challenges of Appalachia, a region long dominated by fossil fuel industries, and explores ways that Appalachia communities strive to promote a holistic vision of social and environmental well-being. Wrobleski served on the editorial board of Conversations on Jesuit Higher Education. She is currently an associate professor in Wheeling Jesuit University’s Department of Theology and teaches courses in Catholic Social Thought, Political Theology, and Theological Ethics.

October 18, 5:30 p.m., Pinasci Chapel. Bryan Massingale will speak on “The Silence of the Faith Community, and Especially the Catholic Community, over Environmental Racism,” using the Flint, Michigan water crisis as a case in point. Bryan Massingale is Professor of Theological and Social Ethics at Fordham University and author of much discussed book, Racial Justice and the Catholic Church (Maryknoll, NY: Orbis Books, 2010, 7th edition 2017). He is a former president of the Catholic Theological Society of America and a past convener of the Black Catholic Theological Symposium.

November 14, 6:30 p.m., Reilly Room. Catherine Kleier, Department of Biology, Regis University will speak on “Natura Revelata: Finding Nature in All Things in the Jesuit University.” She writes, “God in All Things echoes an implication of God in nature. Yet, focusing intentionally on nature provides a way of living that is indicative of how we ought to live. Nature forces us to think outside of ourselves.” Kleier teaches courses in ecology and environmental science. Her current research interests include long-term restoration ecology. She wrote Plant Science: An Introduction to Botany for The Great Courses©.

