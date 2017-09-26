Breast-cancer survivor to speak Oct. 2 at Holland Patent church

October is National Breast Cancer Awareness month, and in recognition, Carol Hamlin Buczek, a local breast-cancer survivor, will be the St. Leo, St. Ann’s Altar Rosary Society’s guest speaker Oct. 2.

Buczek is actively involved with Making Strides against Breast Cancer, Relay for Life, and the American Cancer Society.

The meeting will take place at the Parish Community of St. Leo & St. Ann in Holland Patent: recital of rosary at 6:15 p.m., guest speaker and business meeting to follow. All members are encouraged to attend, as well as the general public. Light refreshments will served.

New members are always welcome.