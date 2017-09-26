Theology Uncorked!  set for Tuesday, Oct. 10, at Utica winery

Father Sean P. O’Brien will be the guest speaker Oct. 10 at Theology Uncorked! in Utica.

Father O’Brien is the pastor of the linked Parishes of St. Matthew, East Syracuse;

St. Francis of Assisi, Bridgeport; and St. Mary of the Assumption, Minoa. Theology Uncorked! is defined as a “conversation for the believers, the curious and the skeptics.“ It is for adults 40 and over, and no commitment is necessary. Theology Uncorked! is sponsored by the Diocese of Syracuse McDevitt Evangelization Grant awarded to St. Joseph-St. Patrick Church in Utica.

Theology Uncorked is held 6:30-8 p.m. the second Tuesday of every month at the Mohawk Valley Winery, 706 Varick St. The first glass of wine is free.

For questions, contact Deborah Sullivan, (315) 735-4429, Ext.4.