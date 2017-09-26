Three CBA seniors named semifinalists in scholarship program

DeWitt — Christian Brothers Academy seniors Grace Getman, Hari Nanthakumar, and Katherine Toole were named semifinalists in the 63rd Annual National Merit Scholarship Program.

Getman, Nanthakumar, and Toole are among 16,000 students — a select group that represents less than one percent of high school seniors nationwide — who qualified for the scholarship program by scoring among the highest in their respective states on the preliminary Standardized Achievement Test (SAT).

Nearly 90 percent of the nation’s semifinalists are expected to be named finalists. They will then compete for one of the 7,500 National Merit Scholarships totaling more than $32 million. To become a finalist and be considered for the national scholarship, students must submit an application detailing their skills, accomplishments, and potential for success in rigorous college studies.

The program’s finalists and Merit Scholars will be named in spring 2018.

Getman is the daughter of Ross and Maureen Getman of Syracuse. Nanthakumar is the son of Ampalavanar and Mangala Nanthakumar of Oswego. Toole is the daughter of Robert and Karin Toole of Manlius.

National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC), a not-for-profit organization that operates without government assistance, was established in 1955 to conduct the annual National Merit Scholarship Program. Scholarships are underwritten by NMSC, with its own funds, and by approximately 420 business organizations and higher-education institutions that share NMSC’s goals of honoring the nation’s scholastic champions.

For more information, contact CBA at 315-446-5960 or visit www.CBASyracuse.org.