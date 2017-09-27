By Lisa Hall

Diocesan Director of the Office of Family/Respect Life Ministry

October is Respect Life Month in the United States.

Our diocese is blessed to have numerous opportunities to offer prayer, support, and action to help defend and protect the value of human life.

From the pregnancy care services of New Life Center in Mexico, to Joseph’s House in Syracuse, Evelyn’s House in Utica, and the Pregnancy Resource Center in Vestal (not to mention the good work at Care Net Centers, New Hope in Syracuse, Birth Rights, Mom’s House, Life Choices — I pray I didn’t miss any and I beg forgiveness if I did) to the tender loving care of the terminally ill at Francis House and Mercy House, to the services of Catholic Charities and parish food pantries, we are tremendously fortunate for the dedication and hard work of many pro-life individuals.

One way to be involved is to attend a Life Chain event to pray silently for those affected by abortion. There are several locations in the diocese, all happening on October 1:

• Syracuse – North: St. Rose of Lima Church, 409 S. Main St., North Syracuse, 1-2 p.m. Contact: Robert George, (315) 491-4953 or rdgeorge@twcny.rr.com.

• Syracuse – West: Holy Family Church, 127 Chapel Dr., Syracuse, 1:30-2:30 p.m. Contact: James Brown, (315) 689-7921.

• Cortland: Groton Ave./Clinton St. and Main St. Cortland, 2-3 p.m. Contact: Carolann Darling, (607) 898-4026 or cdsheep809@yahoo.com.

• Johnson City/Broome County: Harry L Drive at Oakdale Rd., Johnson City, 2-3:30 p.m. Contact: Maribeth Cederborg, (607) 427-5991.

Even if you’re unable to attend a Life Chain, please consider offering a Rosary or Divine Mercy chaplet during the events to pray together in solidarity.

There are several 40 Days for Life locations throughout the diocese as well. The fall campaign will begin shortly. Please go to 40daysforlife.com for locations and dates.

Additionally this year, we are offering the Bishop Moynihan Pro-Vita scholarship award. Bishop Moynihan was a pro-life stalwart and we seek to honor his legacy by providing $1,000 scholarships to two high school seniors. Applicants will answer two questions: “Why are you pro-life?” and “How will you build a culture of life?” Submissions may be written, video, song, photo, dance, etc. Applicants must reside in the Syracuse Diocese and graduate in 2018. They may attend private or public schools. Submissions should be received by Oct. 17, 2017, and may be emailed to mkortright@syrdio.org. More information is available at www.syracusediocese.org; click on the Family/Respect Life Office.

This is a small sampling of the wide variety of pro-life opportunities in our diocese. Please join me in offering a prayer of gratitude for those who serve the marginalized and vulnerable, as well as those who teach about the value of life. They are living witnesses to our faith and to Jesus, who brings life to every situation. Thank you for all you do to uphold the sanctity of life!