Diocese of Syracuse invites parish communicators to become ‘digital Catholics’

Submitted by Nicole E. Ossevoort, Communications & Social Media Specialist, Diocese of Syracuse

The diocesan Office of Communications will present a day of learning, collaborating, and networking for parish communicators Nov. 9 at Immaculate Conception Church in Fayetteville, featuring international speaker and digital communication expert Sister Helena Burns, fsp.

Sister Helena holds an M.A. in Media Literacy Education and a B.A. in theology and philosophy from St. John’s University. She studied screenwriting at UCLA and Act One, Hollywood, and holds a Certificate in Pastoral Youth Ministry. Sister Helena is currently studying at the Theology of the Body Institute, Pa. She is also a movie reviewer for Life Teen and SiriusXM’s The Catholic Channel.

Sister Helena will present two talks at the Nov. 9 event. The first will pose the question “R U a Digital Catholic?” The second will focus on using digital media to evangelize. Both talks will include time for small-group discussion.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to ask questions during a panel discussion featuring diocesan Chancellor and Director of Communications Danielle Cummings; Nicole Ossevoort, communications and social media specialist; and Father Chris Celentano, pastor of Divine Mercy Parish in Central Square.

There will also be time for attendees to meet representatives from various diocesan ministries and attend Mass. Most Rev. Robert J. Cunningham, Bishop of Syracuse (and relatively new Twitter aficionado), will offer the welcome and opening prayer.

The day is intended for pastors, parish representatives (including pastoral council members, business administrators, bulletin editors and marketing folks), Catholic school administrators, and anyone providing diocesan parishes, schools, and ministries with communication and/or marketing services. Registration is free and includes lunch. Visit the Diocese of Syracuse Facebook page (facebook.com/DioceseOfSyracuse) or this link to register.

The Diocese of Syracuse — whose mission is evangelization: knowing, living, and sharing our Catholic faith — has a rapidly growing following on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube and received the inaugural Father John Catoir Social Media Evangelization Award at the 2017 Catholic Press Association Catholic Media Conference.