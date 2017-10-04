Diocese of Syracuse to join McMahon/Ryan Child Advocacy Center at October 11 Multi-faith Prayer Service

Submitted by the Diocese of Syracuse

The Diocese of Syracuse is once again joining the McMahon/Ryan Child Advocacy Center and several diverse faith communities for the fourth annual multi-faith prayer service to honor and support survivors, family members, caregivers, and professionals affected directly or indirectly by child sexual abuse.

The prayer service will be Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017 from 12:15 p.m – 12:45 p.m. at the Plymouth Congregational Church United Church of Christ, 232 E. Onondaga St., Syracuse.

Participants in the prayer service include McMahon Ryan Child Advocacy Center, the Onondaga County District Attorney’s Special Victims Unit, the Onondaga County Abused Persons Unit, the Onondaga County Department of Social Services, Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital, the Muslim Students Association of Hendricks Chapel at Syracuse University, Atonement Lutheran Church, Bellevue Heights United Methodist Church, the Diocese of Syracuse, and Missio Church.

Law enforcement, social workers, child protective works, and victims/survivors of child abuse are invited to attend.

The entire community is invited to attend and encouraged to wear blue in support of child abuse prevention. The goal of the event is to join in prayer, as we all believe prayer is powerful. Together we are showing our support of each other, whether as a victim, a survivor, a family member, a friend, or those who are advocates for victims of child sexual abuse.

For more information, please contact Jacqueline Bressette, Director of Safe Environment and Victim Assistance, at (315) 470-1465 or jbressette@syrdio.org or visit the Diocese of Syracuse Safe Environment Office.