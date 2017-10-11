Basilica choir offers concert: ‘100 Years of Song’

The I.J. Paderewski Choir of the Basilica of the Sacred Heart of Jesus in Syracuse is celebrating its centennial.

On Oct. 15, the 100th Anniversary Mass will be held at 9 a.m., with a concert — “100 Years of Song” — set for 2 p.m. at the basilica. There will be a freewill offering to benefit the Sacred Heart food pantry.

A reception, with hot and cold hors d’oeuvres, a carving station, and a special dessert station will follow at the Syracuse Polish Home. Call Elaine (315-299-6266) or Carol (315-673-2731).

For the concert, the songs will take the audience through the seasons of the year:

Advent and Christmas: “A Little Child Will Come to Lead Us,” “Bracia Patrzcie Jeno,” “Lulajze Jezuniu,” and “O Holy Night.”

Ordinary Time – Lent and Easter: “Amazing Grace,” “Soul of My Savior,” “On the Road to Jerusalem,” “Wesel Sie Ludu Strapiony,” and “Easter Alleluia.”

Mother’s Day – 4th of July – Ordinary Time – Veteran’s Day – Thanksgiving: “Hail Mary: Gentle Woman,” “God Bless America,” “All Things Bright and Beautiful,.” “Eternal Father,” “Sing to the Lord of Harvest.”

Not Necessarily Church Music (from library of Polish Singers Alliance of America): “The World Is Yours!,” “Distant Land,” “You Raise Me Up,” “For the Beauty of the Earth,” Boga Rodzica Dziewico,” and “Gaude Mater.”

The final song will be “How Great Thou Art.”