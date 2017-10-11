Lourdes to host medical mission in Endicott

Binghamton’s Our Lady of Lourdes Memorial Hospital, which is part of Ascension, will hold the Medical Mission at Home event on Saturday, Oct. 14.

It is set for 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 701 W. Main St., Endicott, across from En-Joi Golf Course. This event will provide free medical services and financial counseling on a first-come, first-served basis. No insurance is needed.

The free medical services will include general medical screening, mammography, flu shots, foot care, and Hope Dispensary pharmacy services. There will be a drug take-back, and free showers will be offered. Counselors will be available to screen patients for appropriate health-care and financial-assistance programs.

Transportation will be offered from the homes of residents who are disabled. Transportation can be requested by calling (607) 321-8520 and referencing Medical Mission.

Round-trip shuttle service will be running from St. Ambrose Church on Washington Avenue in Endicott and the Price Chopper parking lot in Endicott.

For more information visit www.medicalmissionathome.org. Ascension (www.ascension.org) is the largest non-profit health-care organization in the United States and the largest Catholic health-care organization in the world.