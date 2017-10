St. Michael – St. Peter Parish, of Onondaga Hill, is holding a used-books and baked-goods sale.

The hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, October 20; 9 a.m.-6:30- p.m. Saturday, October 21, and 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, October 22.

The sale will be held in the church basement at 4782 West Seneca Turnpike, Syracuse. All proceeds will fund meals for children in the church’s sister parish in Chauffard, Haiti.