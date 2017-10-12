Latest recap

Pilgrimage to Ireland, Day 3: In St. Patrick’s footsteps

Posted By: Katherine Long October 12, 2017

October 12, 2017

Greetings from Northern Ireland!

We headed north this morning to visit two cathedrals with special connections to St. Patrick.

Our first stop was the Roman Catholic Cathedral of St. Patrick in Armagh, where we celebrated Mass. The church is stunning, decorated from floor to ceiling with detailed mosaic patterns, gorgeous stained glass windows, and beautiful paintings. One of the windows details a legend about the church’s site.

St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Armagh.

Inside St. Patrick’s.

A mosaic depicting St. Patrick.

 

Our second stop was Down Cathedral, the Anglican cathedral in Downpatrick, said to be the place where St. Patrick is buried. A stone engraved with his name sits in a small graveyard next to the church, and we stopped to offer some prayers.

A sign pointing to what is said to be St. Patrick’s grave.

The stone marking what is said to be St. Patrick’s burial place.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

We’re praying for all of you. St. Patrick, pray for us!

 

(All photos for the Sun by Katherine Long)

