October 14, 2017

I don’t have a bucket list as such, but today I got to see a corner of the world I’ve been longing to visit since my first trip to Ireland in 2004: the Giant’s Causeway. Beside the churning ocean, thousands of six-sided basalt pillars jut out of the earth, black and shiny and breathtaking. They were formed by volcanic activity thousands of years ago — or by an Irish giant. You decide!

Words won’t do the beauty and wonder we saw today justice, so I’ll just show you some pictures.