Pilgrimage to Ireland, Day 6: Irish hospitality and Slieve League

October 15, 2017

There’s nothing like a spot of tea and a biscuit to make you feel right at home. We got such a nice treat from our hosts at the Church of the Holy Family in Ardara after we celebrated Mass in their beautiful church: Father Dean Laverty and parishioner Josephine served up coffee, tea, cookies, and conversation for our group of pilgrims. We were so grateful for the hearty, kind welcome.

We then made our way up, up, up to Slieve League. Many people may be familiar with the Cliffs of Moher in County Clare to the south of the island. The cliffs at Slieve League are even higher, rising 600 meters out of the ocean. Our guide told us they had been obscured by fog earlier in the day, but we got a fine view of the cliffs and the sapphire waters below. (Plus some face time with a few friendly sheep.)

Ireland is bracing for Hurricane Ophelia’s landing tomorrow — keep us and all on this island in your prayers, and know we’re keeping you in ours!

(All photos by Katherine Long for the Sun)