Planned giving called ‘key part’ of future of parishes, schools, ministry

By Catholic News Service

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Colleges, hospitals and universities “are well-established” in the area of planned giving, but such programs are just as applicable to Catholic parishes, schools, dioceses and many other institutions, said one of the organizers of an upcoming national seminar in Los Angeles.

“It is a key part of our future,” said Kimberly Jetton, director of the Office of Planned Giving of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles.

Jetton made the comments in an announcement that the archdiocese is partnering with National Catholic Planned Giving, based in Omaha, Nebraska, to hold a seminar Nov. 1-3 in Long Beach for parishes, high schools, elementary schools and entities in the archdiocese and around the country.

Organized under the theme “21st Century Mission and Ministry,” the seminar will focus on key topics such as the theology and ministry of planned giving; communications; estate planning; how to present estate planning seminars; tax-smart stewardship; IRA charitable giving; charitable trusts and gift annuities.

“While colleges, hospitals and universities are well-established in these areas and we salute their work, planned giving is just as applicable and important to parishes, Catholic schools, high schools, arch/dioceses, religious communities and all Catholic institutions. It is a key part of our future and that is why we are hosting this important seminar,” said Jetton.

Pastors, presidents, newly ordained priests, business managers, development and advancement directors, school principals, planned giving directors, alumni directors, diocesan finance leaders, vicars general, provincials, rectors, alumni/alumnae directors, religious community leadership teams are encouraged to attend.

“We are also encouraging and welcoming lay leaders to register,” said Richard Garrigan, executive director of National Catholic Planned Giving.

“We are excited to partner with the National Catholic Planned Giving seminar and bring this program here to the Archdiocese of Los Angeles to benefit our parishes, schools, and ministries. At the same time, we also look forward to hosting Catholic organizations from throughout the U.S. as well,” said Msgr. Albert Bahhuth, vicar general of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles.

