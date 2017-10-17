Pilgrimage to Ireland, Day 8: Waterford and Kilkenny

October 17, 2017

Hurricane Ophelia and her aftermath — downed trees, cleanup efforts — meant a little swapping around of our planned schedule today, but perhaps it was meant to be — it was an absolutely gorgeous day and we got to spend part of it exploring Kilkenny.

We started the day in Waterford, where we walked around the city settled by the Vikings more than 1,000 years ago. We’re told the medieval city is the home of the country’s oldest civic building, Reginald’s Tower, which has been used as a mint, a prison, and a military store since it was built at the beginning of the 13th century.

We also toured the House of Waterford Crystal and got to watch the intricate process of glass-making and cutting. Some of us even got to spend a moment with the goods!

We toured Kilkenny Castle before ending our day with Mass at the Capuchin Franciscan friary in Kilkenny, where we were delighted to be joined by Father Willie Purcell, Ireland’s National Vocations Coordinator.

Tomorrow we’ll tackle our last day before traveling back — be assured of our prayers!

(All photos by Katherine Long for the Sun)