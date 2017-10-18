Bishop Grimes’ Martin Welych-Flanagan honored

Bishop Grimes senior Martin Welych-Flanagan has been named a semifinalist in the 63rd National Merit Scholarship Program.

He is one of 16,000 talented high school seniors honored by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC).

About 1.6 million juniors in more than 22,000 high schools entered the 2018 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the 2016 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT). Martin’s selection as a semifinalist represents less than one percent of U.S. high school seniors and includes him as one of the highest scoring entrants in New York State. Martin is now competing to become a finalist, which would place him in the top 2,500 talented high school seniors.