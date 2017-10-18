Catholic Charities to host open house in Fulton

Bishop Cunningham to open event with his blessing

Submitted by Catholic Charities of Oswego County

Fulton — Catholic Charities of Oswego County (CCOC), which recently relocated from 365 W. 1st Street S. to 808 W. Broadway, the former Cayuga Community College and Center for Instruction Technology and Innovation (CiTi) site, will host an open house 3-5 p.m. Nov. 9, it was announced by Mary-Margaret Pezella-Pekow, executive director.

“We are delighted that the Most Reverend Robert J. Cunningham, Bishop of the Diocese of Syracuse, will open this event with his blessing,” she said.

The event is open to the public, and visitors can take advantage of tours and refreshments, and they also can visit St. Luke Health Services’ Cornerstone Adult Services, which recently opened in this location, Pezzela-Pekow said.

According to Pezzela-Pekow, this also gives potential supporters of CCOC’s capital campaign the chance to see firsthand what “wonderful improvements have been done, and are planned.” CCOC has raised more than 50 percent of its goal of $1.5 million and will be conducting its capital campaign through the end of March 2020.

“A variety of ‘naming’ opportunities are available,” Pezzela-Pekow said. Among these are the gymnasium, community room, activity/game room, food pantry, store/boutique, and independent living skills center. “This gives local businesses and individuals the chance to put their name in front of the thousands of people CCOC serves who will be using the facility or who will be clients of our programs,” she said. “I’d be happy to give a tour to those interested in supporting us to see the work to date, and what is coming. We have prepared a complete packet of information that shows the floor plan and naming locations, as well as a variety of ways donations can be pledged or paid.

“People will be making an investment in our new location, but ultimately, they are bringing hope and transforming the lives of thousands in our county.”

For information, visit www.ccoswego.com or the Facebook page, or contact Mary-Margaret Pezella-Pekow at mmpekow@ccoswego.com, 598-3980.