CBA legend Greg Paulus visits

Greg Paulus, ’05, spoke to the Christian Brothers Academy varsity football team Oct. 6 before their 19-7 victory over Rome Free Academy.

Paulus talked about trust, teamwork, unselfishness, and CBA pride.

Paulus attended Duke University and was a member of the basketball team. He then did his graduate work at Syracuse University and quarterbacked the Orange football team for one season. Paulus has worked in the college basketball ranks as a video coordinator and assistant coach at Ohio State University and Navy.