Franciscan Northside Ministries presents ‘Sweet Sensations’

Franciscan Northside Ministries (FNM), which operates an outreach center adjacent to Assumption Church on North Salina Street in Syracuse, will hold its 13th annual fundraiser, “Sweet Sensations,” on Saturday, Nov. 11, at St. Daniel’s School Auditorium, 3004 Court St., Syracuse.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show begins at 7:30. Free parking is available. Admission is $25 per person.

To purchase tickets or to reserve a table, call 423-9961. Tickets will also be available at the door. FNM is expecting 225 guests.

Under the musical direction of Brad Ozinsky, this cabaret-style evening of entertainment offers some of the best musical talent in Central New York. A sampling of desserts and confections, cheeses, and fruit are served as well as coffee and tea. Wine is available for purchase.

FNM offers a variety of services and programs:

• The Poverello Health Ministry provides free basic health care for the uninsured.

• The Legal Assistance Clinic provides aid and referrals to those unable to afford an attorney.

• The Open Door is a weekly opportunity for neighbors to gather in friendship over a cup of coffee.

Peace Camp is a week-long day camp that encourages peacemaking as an alternative for children whose lives are often filled with violence.

• Women’s Group provides participants with educational, social, and spiritual experiences that foster a healthy lifestyle and assist in building self-esteem.

For more information about FNM, go to the Assumption Church website, www.assumptionchurchsyracuse.org and click on the Northside Ministries tab.

If you would like to know more about the programs, please contact Sister Delores (Dolly) Bush, 812 N. Salina St., Syracuse, N.Y. 13208, or phone 315-423-9961.