Obituary Sister Milice Anthony Bohrer, CSJ

Sister Milice Anthony Bohrer, CSJ, 80, died on Thursday, October 12, 2017, at St. Joseph’s Provincial House, Latham. She had been a Sister of St. Joseph for 61 years.

Sister Milice, the former Carol Ann Bohrer, was born on August 21, 1937, in Troy, daughter of the late Herman and Millicent Fallon Bohrer. After graduating from Catholic Central High School, Troy, Sister Milice entered the novitiate of the Sisters of St. Joseph on March 19, 1956, and professed final vows on August 6, 1963.

She received a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and a master’s degree in education, both from The College of Saint Rose, Albany, and pursued postgraduate studies in pastoral ministry at Emmanuel College, Boston.

For the first 17 years of her life as a Sister of St. Joseph, Sister Milice taught in schools of the Syracuse and Albany dioceses and in Kailua, Hawaii. For over 35 years, she served in parish ministry in St. Anthony’s Parish, Kailua, Hawaii; Holy Family Parish, Fulton; St. Margaret’s Parish, Homer (15 years); and St. James Parish, Cazenovia, where she served for the past 13 years. In addition, Sister Milice served as a residential counselor at Ozanam House, Worcester, Mass., and as director of candidates for the Sisters of St. Joseph.

Sister Milice was blessed with a depth of faith and an inner vision that manifested themselves in her indomitable spirit and her unfailing sense of humor. She lit up every room with her quick wit and her caring nature and every conversation with a charisma that drew people in. Sister Milice’s relationship with God gave direction to her connections with people, and her interactions were marked by compassion, kindness, sensitivity, and warm words of encouragement.

Whether Sister Milice was teaching young students, working with parish staffs, comforting the grieving or even enjoying a game of golf, she brought her own listening heart and God’s abundant grace. Sister Milice greeted life with joy and gratitude and faced death with courage and hope. She will be dearly missed.

Sister Milice is survived by her beloved family: her sister Millicent Cobb (the late B.C. Cobb); her brothers, John (Patricia) and David (Martha) Bohrer; many nieces and nephews and their families; her brothers-in-law, Leo Belouin and Joseph Trachier; and the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet, with special mention of her dear friends Sister Mary Ellen Curtin and Sister Ranah Phelan. In addition to her parents, Sister Milice was predeceased by her sisters Christine Belouin and Marcia Trachier, and her nephew Stephen.

Sister Milice’s Mass of Christian Burial was held Monday, October 16, at St. James Church, Cazenovia. Burial was Tuesday, October 17, in the cemetery of the Sisters of St. Joseph in Latham. Donations in Sister Milice’s memory may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph, 385 Watervliet-Shaker Road, Latham, N.Y. 12110.